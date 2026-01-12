Bozilla Suffers Apparent Knee Injury During STARDOM New Year Stars

STARDOM held their New Year Stars event on Sunday, January 11th, where top star Bozilla competed in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match.

She teamed up with Rina Yamashita, Itsuki Aoki, Kiyoka Kotatsu, and Suzu Suzuki to take on Maika, HANAKO, Xena, Waka Tsukiyama, and Rian.

According to a report from Fightful.com, Bozilla fell to the outside during the match and appeared to suffer an injury.

Officials attended to her immediately after the incident, placing a brace on her knee before helping her to the back.

As of now, neither Bozilla nor STARDOM has issued a statement regarding her injury or current status.

Bozilla also participated in the event’s opening night on Saturday, where she teamed with Aoki to secure a victory over Tsukiyama and Kikyo Furusawa.