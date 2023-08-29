Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Signs With WWE

Second generation star Brian Pillman Jr. has reportedly signed with WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pillman was first seen training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday, July 13, just two days after his contract with AEW expired. It was noted at the time that WWE was eager to sign Pillman after his AEW contract expired, and that his Performance Center visit was described as a “get to know you” meeting with the company. It was later revealed that Pillman had a WWE tryout while at the Performance Center, and that a WWE contract was in place and close to being finalized. Pillman was also said to be planning to return to Orlando by the end of this month in order to begin his WWE NXT career and report to the Performance Center for full-time training. Another source stated that Pillman was scheduled to appear at the August 8 NXT TV tapings.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the 29-year-old Pillman officially began his NXT contract this week.

There is no word on when Pillman will make his NXT TV debut, but there is “no rush” for that. The initial plan is for Pillman to enter the WWE Performance Center system and get his bearings before moving forward.

Pillman wrapped up his indie duties at The Gathering IV earlier this month, losing to NWA second generation star Kerry Morton. In his post-match speech, Morton praised Pillman and stated that he was about to move on to “bigger battlefields.”