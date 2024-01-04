Bryan Danielson Addresses His Loss To Kazuchika Okada At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Bryan Danielson defeated Kazuchika Okada in their first match at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event in June 2023, and a rematch took place on January 4th, 2024 at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. Okada eventually won, and the two of them bowed to each other after the match.

Bryan stated the following during the post-show press conference:

“Even in losing, that’s what I’ve wanted for the last 13yrs… coming to the Tokyo Dome and wrestling someone like Okada… last time I wrestled Okada, I was disappointed he tapped out… today, I wrestled Okada, with the fire that makes him the best wrestler in the world.”