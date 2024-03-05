Bryan Danielson Continues Dismal AEW Streak At Revolution

AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston faced Bryan Danielson at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kingston won the match by pinning the top AEW star with a powerbomb, handing Danielson another loss.

Danielson, who joined AEW in 2021, has been a protected television star. He went 24-9 in 2022, then 20-7 and 6-4 in 2024.

However, he has consistently lost title matches. According to CageMatch.net, Danielson is 0-7 in AEW/ROH championship matches.

Danielson lost the World Title to Hangman Page on Dynamite in January 2022, and then lost again in the AEW World Title Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Final Match in September 2022.

The following month, he lost to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and in a fatal four-way match at Full Gear 2022, he was defeated again by Jericho. The following March, at Revolution 2023, Danielson defeated AEW World Champion MJF in an Iron Man Match. He later lost the TNT Title to Christian Cage on Collision in October, and his most recent bout was against Kingston.