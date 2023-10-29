Bryan Danielson May Be Sidelined Until The End Of 2023 Due To A Broken Orbital Bone

Bryan Danielson appeared to be hurt at the end of his tag team match with Claudio against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy on the October 25th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Claudio revealed on the October 28th episode of Collision that Bryan had a broken orbital bone. Claudio vowed to hold Okada and Cassidy accountable for what happened to Bryan. Claudio challenged Cassidy to an International title match on Dynamite next Wednesday.

While discussing the injury on commentary, Tony Schiavone stated that Bryan will have surgery and will be out until the end of 2023. Bryan’s injury is not a storyline, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who confirmed it with AEW sources.