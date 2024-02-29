Bryan Danielson Names AEW Star He Would Add To The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where he talked about a number of topics including which member of the AEW roster he would add to the Blackpool Combat Club if he had to choose.

Danielson said, “I really like the B.C.C. as it is right now. But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia… I like his style.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



