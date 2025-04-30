Bryan Danielson On His Wrestling Future: “It’s OK For Me To Step Back”

AEW’s Bryan Danielson continues to open up about the future of his in-ring career, acknowledging that while he isn’t officially retiring just yet, the time has come to slow down.

In a recent interview with Talk Sport, the former world champion discussed his mindset and physical condition as he contemplates the next chapter.

“I don’t want to put the word like retirement out there, but I’m honestly very comfortable where I’m at now,” Danielson admitted, offering a rare sense of peace from one of wrestling’s most driven performers.

After a 25-year journey through the wrestling world that saw him headline WrestleMania, revolutionize indie wrestling, and elevate AEW’s roster, Danielson said he’s come to terms with stepping away from full-time action.

“The reality is, I’ve given 25 years of my body to wrestling. I think now it’s OK for me to step back,” he stated.

The “American Dragon” also made it clear that he no longer feels the need for the spotlight and is focused on his home life.

“And honestly, I don’t crave the spotlight or anything like that. I enjoy being a homebody. I enjoy being with my kids.”

Danielson is currently sidelined due to serious neck issues and has been blunt about the severity of his condition, frequently stating, “My neck is wrecked.” He has opted against surgery for now, instead undergoing stem cell therapy in hopes of recovery.

While he hasn’t ruled out a potential return for a big match, Danielson seems content with a reduced role — one that prioritizes family, health, and peace over the constant physical toll of competition.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Bryan Danielson and all things AEW.