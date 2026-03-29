Carmelo Hayes Not Taking Time Off Despite Wedding Speculation

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn, a result that surprised many given its proximity to WrestleMania 44. This loss led to speculation that Hayes might take time off from WWE television to marry NXT star Kelani Jordan.

This speculation arose after a photographer and videographer hired by the couple shared pictures and videos on social media, leading fans to believe that Hayes and Jordan had tied the knot.

However, according to a report by Bodyslam+, this assumption appears incorrect.

The images and videos actually stemmed from their engagement ceremony held last July, and Hayes is not expected to take time off during the WrestleMania season. The report also indicated that Hayes’ plans for the upcoming Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month remain unclear.

Hayes held the WWE United States Championship for a total of 98 days. He won the title from Ilja Dragunov on the December 19, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown and successfully defended it multiple times through Open Challenges. His reign came to an end due to interference from Trick Williams, a friend turned foe, who struck Hayes with a punch, enabling Zayn to secure a pinfall victory.