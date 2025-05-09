Cedric Alexander Confirms Plans To Continue Wrestling After WWE Release

Recently released WWE star Cedric Alexander is not stepping away from the ring anytime soon. In a new interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Raw Tag Team Champion made it clear that his wrestling journey is far from over.

“100%. I feel like I have a lot to add to a weekly product,” Alexander said when asked if he plans to continue wrestling post-WWE.

Alexander, who was released in February 2025 after nearly eight years with WWE, pointed to his extensive in-ring experience as a major asset.

“I’ve wrestled for about 16 years now, since 2009. I made my TV debut for Ring of Honor two years after that, so I’ve essentially been wrestling on TV my entire career.”

The 34-year-old wrestler emphasized that his time on weekly television—whether in Ring of Honor, WWE 205 Live, or Monday Night Raw—has prepared him to contribute meaningfully to any promotion’s on-air product.

“I definitely feel like I have a lot to offer in terms of a weekly television show, whatever show that may be.”

Alexander was a standout in WWE’s Cruiserweight division and later became part of The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. His in-ring agility, crisp striking, and technical prowess have earned praise throughout his career.

With the free agent market heating up, Alexander’s future will be one to watch closely.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Cedric Alexander’s next move.