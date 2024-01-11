Chavo Guerrero Announced For New Season Of Popular Pro Wrestling Audio Drama

It was announced, via a press release, that former WWE star Chavo Guerrero is set to join the cast of a popular pro wrestling audio drama known as “The Luchador: 1000 Fights of El Fuego Fuerte.”

The show also includes AEW star Hikaru Shida and former WWE star Erick “Redbeard” Rowan.

You can check out the full press release below, along with a past episode of the show:

In the spirit of community, we wanted to let you know about a bit of wrestling news sparked by the show we’ve created – Chavo Guerrero, recent wrestling coordinator and actor in A24’s The Iron Claw has joined the cast, and we’d love to share the news with people now that the holidays are behind us.

We’ve previously announced the casting of recent AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Joseph Ruud aka Erick Rowan/Redbeard (WWE, AEW) for our new season. Our show also features the voice talent of Luchasaurus, Raven, Effy, Danhausen, and Colt Cabana, just to name a few from Season 1.

ABOUT THE SHOW: The Luchador is set in a supernaturally tinged world of two-bit gangsters, alchemical sorcery, cryptids, and larger-than-life tecnicos and rudos. We’ve put our blood sweat and tears into it and wanted to send it your way in hopes of getting the word out to fellow wrestling fans around the world.