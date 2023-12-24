Chris Jericho Confronts Ricky Starks & Big Bill, FTR Challenges The House Of Black

The seeds to two future big matches in AEW were planted on Saturday night.

At the “Holiday Bash” special episode of AEW Collision from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday evening, Chris Jericho confronted Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

While the AEW World Tag-Team Champions were poking fun at Kenny Omega’s diverticulitis hiatus from the company, the active member of The Golden Jets approached them and assured them that he will still be using his guaranteed title shot.

Jericho, who along with Omega, earned a future tag title shot by defeating The Young Bucks, told Starks and Bill that he will find a partner and will still be collecting on his guaranteed title shot despite Omega’s hiatus due to health issues.

Also during the show, FTR ran out and made the save for Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard, who were being attacked by The House of Black following Garcia’s upset victory over Brody King in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

The post-match scene led to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler getting on the microphone and issuing a challenge to The House of Black for a showdown at a date and time yet to be announced.