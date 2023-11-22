Christian Cage Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ahead of the post-Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view edition of this week’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS program, AEW announced a new segment involving TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

“Tomorrow night on Thanksgiving Eve, TNT Champion The Patriarch Christian Cage will rechristen Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne,” the announcement read. “Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW at 8/7c on TBS Network!”

