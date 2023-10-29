CM Punk Confirmed For Upcoming MMA Event

While still a free agent on the open market, CM Punk is turning to his second passion, MMA, as he awaits the outcome of his pro wrestling career.

Punk is a regular commentator for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion. Punk was defeated by Mickey Gall in the first round of his pro MMA debut at UFC 203 in Cleveland, Ohio. At UFC 225, he lost to Mike Jackson by decision in his second fight.

Punk’s defeat to Jackson at UFC 225 in June 2018 was overturned to a no-contest after Jackson was stripped of the victory after testing positive for marijuana on fight night.

On November 19th, former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis will host the Anthony Pettis’ Fight Night event at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Punk has been invited to the show, along with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, magician Criss Angel, Frank Mir, and Nate Diaz.

The announcement is below:

“We’re closing the year with a BANG 💥 #APFC9 is absolutely loaded, and we’re bringing the stars out to Milwaukee for our final event of 2023. Join us November 19th at the Baird center for a night of incredible fights, and the chance to meet myself, Nate Diaz and CM Punk. 🔥 With special appearances from Criss Angel and Rampage Jackson, two incredible title fights, and even Frank Mir on the broadcast booth, #APFC9 is going to be INSANE.”