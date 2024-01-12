CM Punk Knocked Off As Top WWE Merchandise Seller This Week

CM Punk has been a successful merchandise seller for WWE since his return to the company at the Survivor Series in November, where he dominated the charts.

Punk has already declared himself for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he will have the opportunity to earn the right to a championship match of his choice at WrestleMania 40 and, ultimately, the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, which he has stated is on his bucket list.

Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre will compete alongside Punk. Based on television segments, Punk is widely expected to win the match and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As shown below, Punk was not WWE’s top merchandise seller this week; instead, R-Truth, who has recently been paired with The Judgment Day on television, was the top seller with the group that includes Finn Balor, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominick Mysterio, and JD McDonough.

It is worth noting that R-Truth is not an official member of the group.

The top selling t-shirts on WWE Shop (Jan 12):

1: R-Truth & Judgment Day (Standard)

2: R-Truth & Judgment Day (Live, Laugh, Love)

3: CM Punk (Return)

4: CM Punk (Hell Froze Over)

5: Jey Uso (Yeet, Black)

6: Roman Reigns (Levels Above)

7: Randy Orton (Strike First)

8: Rhea Ripley (Mami On Top)

9: Jey Uso (Yeet, White)

10: Bray Wyatt (Legacy)