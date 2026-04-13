CM Punk On Headlining WWE WrestleMania In Back-To-Back Years

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling. During the interview, they discussed various topics, including his appearance on the cover of WWE 2K26, which represents his entire career, as well as his plans to continue wrestling and not retire anytime soon.

Punk said, “I think poster boys is apt. I think it is a showcase with CM Punk. I think it encompasses my entire career, the beginning and the middle, and we’re obviously creeping towards uh the end. Not anytime soon. Everybody, stop asking me. Stop freaking out. But to me it just solidifies uh the consistency I’ve had over my career, you know, as a top talent, as a huge draw, as somebody with great hair.”

On what headlining WrestleMania would have meant to him 10-15 years ago:

“I think the juice is worth the squeeze, right? It is probably sweeter because it was something that I had like acquiesced in my brain that was never going to happen. So coming back and being able to climb that mountain and plant my flag on the top of it, it made it much, much sweeter. Recency bias, though, you know, it’s still pretty fresh. Like it was last year. I’m still kind of riding that high, you know, I’m riding that wave. If it had happened 10-15 years ago, there’s probably a big part of me that might never have come back because there wasn’t anything on the horizon for me to kind of conquer, you know, no mountain to climb.”

On headlining WrestleMania in back-to-back years:

“I mean, same thing, you know, Wrestlemania is and always will be the pinnacle top-shelf show in pro wrestling. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, those are the guys that were always talking about and hovering around the main event when I was watching. And I kind of developed that same attitude, like oh, the so the the best guys main event the biggest show. So to do it once, sweet do it back-to-back years. It’s like being on the cover of the video game for the second time. It’s a big deal. It’s still a big deal to me.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)