CM Punk Shares His “Six Grandfathers” Of Pro Wrestling List

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Pardon My Take, where he discussed several topics, including why he prefers using the term “Six Grandfathers” instead of “Mount Rushmore.”

Punk said, “I’m gonna cheat. I’m gonna be a really annoying — I’m sure somebody’ll call me a liberal cuck — I like to say Six Grandfathers instead of Rushmore. Four is hard! And to me, it’s interesting because in sports, if in the ’60s, you said ‘Give me your top four baseball players?’ it’s infinitely easier than 2025, right? Same with football, same with hockey.”

On Bret Hart being his first pick:

“This is why some people love me and why some people hate me: the top six pro wrestlers of all time? Man, it’s still pretty hard. Bret Hart. In terms of just overall to me, he’s like a 10 out of 10 at everything. People can give him flak for not maybe having the best mic skills, but for who he was and what he was trying to accomplish, Bret was always Bret.”

On his other picks after Terry Funk, Harley Race, Roddy Piper, and Eddie Guerrero:

“That’s five. It’s hard, right? Everyone normally says like, you know, [Ric] Flair, Shawn Michaels is a good pick, Dusty’s another good pick.”

On if Logan Paul should make the list:

“Very, very, very good, very skilled, picked it up very fast, but you’re talking to a wrestling history buff. I think Dusty is a very – I think Dusty [Rhodes[ is a very good pick. Yeah, Dusty, six; six with a bullet.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.