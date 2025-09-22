CM Punk Shares The Craziest Fan Interaction He Has Ever Had

Top WWE star CM Punk sat down with GQ to discuss several topics, including the wildest and most unforgettable fan interaction he’s ever experienced.

Punk said, “I heard my mail slot jingling. And I was expecting, I don’t know, a check probably in the mail. I ran downstairs, and I looked down my flight of stairs, and I didn’t know exactly what I was seeing.“

He continued, “Upon further inspection, I went around, I opened up my window, and I looked outside onto the street, and there was a fan shoving something into my mail slot. I was like, ‘This can’t be good.’ So I grabbed my Louisville Slugger and I walked downstairs, and I’m thinking, ‘I’m just gonna open this door and confront this person.’ Essentially, what they did was jam an entire Easter basket into my one-inch-by-five-inch mail slot. It’s a bunch of green garland and half-melted chocolate Peeps.“

Punk added, “There’s been many, many crazy interactions with fans. That one that sticks out. Because, why? Why? Stop it. Behave yourselves.“

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)