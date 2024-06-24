CMLL Star La Catalina Out Of In-Ring Action Following Surgery

CMLL star La Catalina, who competed in the WWE as Katrina Cortez, took to her Instagram and revealed that she underwent surgery for a cyst removal and will be out of in-ring action for a few weeks.

This comes after La Catalina took on NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer for her title in a losing effort.

La Catalina wrote (translated by Fightful), “So, yesterday I wrestled with a cyst the size of my ovary, in the middle of the match I felt horrible pain but I finished the match, not with the result I wanted but everything happens for a reason, right?

Today I went into surgery at 8AM and I am out of risk and without cyst.

Thank you very much to Centro de Evaluación Fisical Integral, CMLL & Dr. Rodrigo Gómez!

Everything will be fine. I will be out of action for a few weeks and I apologize for all the events I won’t be able to attend.”

You can check out La Catalina’s post below.