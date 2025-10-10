CMLL Star Zandokan Jr. Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

CMLL star Zandokan Jr. suffered a knee injury during the company’s show on September 12th. He recently updated his Instagram followers about his health after undergoing knee surgery. According to Zandokan Jr., the surgery was successful, and he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Zandokan Jr. wrote, Thank God the operation was successful. I’ll be back with you all soon! KING OF THE WORLD BASTARDS.”

Zandokan participated in the MLW Opera Cup, where he won a first-round match against Blue Panther. After sustaining an injury, he was able to compete in a few additional matches but was ultimately replaced by Star Jr. There is currently no timetable for his return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.