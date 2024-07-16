Cody Rhodes On If Him Or The Rock Ever Crossed The Line In Promos Leading To WWE WrestleMania 40

During Money In The Bank weekend, Chris Van Vliet conducted an interview with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes talked about turning heel, The Rock, WrestleMania 40, Homelander, and a variety of other topics. Scroll down to view the interview.

Rhodes was asked if The Rock crossed the line with some of the promos aimed at him.

Rhodes replied, “Depends on what line. When you’re the director of the board, you can do whatever you want. The show is not going off the air and no one’s getting fired if you do something that’s a little outrageous. That gave him free reign to develop and enter into the Final Boss, what he is.”

Chris Van Vliet said Rhodes turned The Rock heel. Rhodes responded, “What happened with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 is the first time that ever made me feel like the first time I ever believed in my own hype. It’s the first time I ever thought, oooh maybe someone from this generation did get over…”

He continued, “I just have a loftier opinion of over. John Cena is over. It’s the first time I thought, ooh maybe that’s happening. The only line I think he crossed was he made my sister Teil non-cannon because he had mentioned that I had two other siblings and that being Dustin and Kristin, who are from my dad’s first marriage. You’re not wrong, I do have them and he was explaining when he called me a mistake. He made Teil a non-cannon and Teil is like the closest I have, my original best friend so that was a little – I felt bad for her. Mama Rhodes is a person who never wanted to be ever on camera and now has got a security guard at Heathrow terminal airport. If he thought that was a line that was crossed, I feel maybe it actually backfired because she’s not apart of it all…he made Mama Rhodes a part of the show.”

Rhodes mentioned how Arn was a part of things with him in AEW because of the connection to Dusty Rhodes, and how in WWE he felt like his mother was that link, and she was the person to step in. He stated, “She did more than fill in. She had a whole pop for herself in Scotland. I do not believe Rock crossed any lines.

Rhodes added, “I feel maybe I crossed the line. I did a promo where I said he had LDS. I feel like a lot of people liked the interview and got a nice round of applause when I came back through the curtain but it felt so off brand for me because we have so many young kids that I felt like this one guy is the guy that I’m gonna go to these lengths for and maybe that’s what makes this all click. This genuine animosity and smile at each other but probably deeply dislike one another. If he’s the one who’s gonna bring it out, it’s probably good TV but it did feel a little, I guess icky in the moment.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)