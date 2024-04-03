Cody Rhodes Responds To CM Punk’s Claim That Tony Khan “Is Not A Boss”

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk discussed his AEW All In 2023 backstage encounter with Jack Perry and Tony Khan during an appearance on The MMA Hour. Punk stated the following about Khan:

“He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. I think ultimately, that is a detriment to the company.”

Cody Rhodes also appeared on The MMA Hour and was asked about Punk’s thoughts on Khan.

This was Cody’s response:

“That is his assessment. It is not my assessment. It’s always important for me to remind people that I am so proud of what me, Matt, Nick, Kenny, Tony, Bernie, Brandy, and Dana, and Chris. And I name all these people because I was in those meetings. As much as the Internet will try to spin a narrative one way, if one of those people had not been at that startup level, the company have happened. And I am so proud of what was created. I am so insanely proud of what it does for the industry overall.”

“I just think what happened was a ton of misunderstanding there, a ton of miscommunication. I love Matt, Nick and Kenny. And I love CM Punk. I don’t know how, but I do. I just think it was a ships in the night thing but I wasn’t there though.”

