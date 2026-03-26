Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will defend their titles against the Babes of Wrath, featuring AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Additionally, Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang will compete in a singles match against “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.