Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (4/16/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision,” which will take place at the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington, as part of the Spring BreakThru special.

The taped show will air tonight at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration—comprised of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly—will face The Lethal Twist, featuring “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, and Jay Lethal, in an AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator Match. Additionally, “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders will take on “Blackheart” Lio Rush in singles action, and Brody King, Místico, and Máscara Dorada will compete in trios action.

Furthermore, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Alex Windsor from The Brawling Birds. In another match, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will face Nick Wayne in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will battle The Rascalz (Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz) in a tag team match. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander will also be in tag team action, and we will hear from “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.