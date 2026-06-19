Current Favorities And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Current betting odds have been released for six key matches, which include the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW Continental Championship Match, the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match, a major singles match, and a Steel Cage Match.

Thekla is favored to defeat Starlight Kid and retain her AEW Women’s World Title. Cage & Cope are favored to defeat The Dogs and retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship, while Jon Moxley is favored to defeat Bandido to keep his AEW Continental Championship.

In the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match, Will Ospreay is favored to beat Swerve Strickland. In the singles match, Kenny Omega is favored to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. Lastly, in the Steel Cage Match, Team Mark Briscoe is favored to win against Team MJF.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -500 vs. Starlight Kid +300

Note: Current match lines imply an 83.3% probability of Thekla retaining her belt.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) (c) -1000 vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) +550

Note: Current match lines imply a 90.9% probability of Cope and Cage retaining their belts.

AEW Continental Championship Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) -600 vs. ROH World Champion Bandido +350

Note: Current match lines imply an 85.7% probability of Moxley retaining his belt.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -1000 vs. Swerve Strickland +550

Note: Current match lines imply a 90.9% probability of Ospreay winning the Cup.

Singles Match

“The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega -600 vs. Zack Sabre Jr. +350

Note: Current match lines imply an 85.7% probability of Omega winning the match.

Steel Cage Match

Team Mark Briscoe (The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champions “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin) -450 vs. Team MJF (AEW World Champion MJF and Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Ídolo) +275

Note: Current match lines imply an 81.8% probability of Team Briscoe winning the match.