Dakota Kai Recalls Her Interaction With William Regal At NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019

WWE SmackDown star and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently took to an episode of her Twitch Stream, where she talked about a number of topics including her interaction with pro wrestling legend William Regal at the 2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames Event.

Kai said, “They asked me to do [push Regal], and I’m like, ‘It’s literally William Regal, legend, I don’t want to get in trouble and do something too far. Too much.’ He pulls me aside backstage and is like, ‘I want you to hit me in the face. I want you to punch me in the face. It needs to look like…I need you to punch me.’ Coach Sara Amato, legend, overheard this conversation and him telling me this and me standing there, scared shitless, ‘Yup, I’m going to punch you in the face.’ He left, she pulled me aside and was like, ‘Don’t punch him in the face.’”

Kai also talked about how Regal always gives the talents critiques backstage after every match and how that is what they need.

“After every match, he’s always backstage giving us critiques. He wants legitimacy in this, which is great, we need that. She immediately was like, ‘don’t punch him in the face. Don’t do that.’ I was like, ‘No, never, I was never going to punch him in the face.’ I actually wasn’t. We did the shove that we did, which still worked. It worked for what we wanted. It was like a forearm shove, but I put some sauce behind the shove. He didn’t need to have me do that, but that was cool. The look he gave me after I did that was very, ‘Oh, I messed up.”

