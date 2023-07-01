Damian Priest Wins 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

2023 now has its’ Mr. Money In The Bank.

Damian Priest emerged victorious in the men’s ladder match to kick off the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Judgment Day member out-lasted Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura and Butch to become the 2023 Mr. Money In The Bank winner.

With the victory, Priest now owns the Men’s Money In The Bank briefcase, which guarantees him a shot at any title of his choosing at any point in the future.