Dana White Gives Honest Take On WWE

UFC President Dana White recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where he shared his thoughts on attending WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas earlier this year.

White admitted that, while he doesn’t follow WWE regularly, the spectacle of WrestleMania left a major impression on him.

“Yeah, I was blown away. First of all, I mean, selling out Allegiant Stadium — at that time, you guys had the biggest gate in Allegiant history, which is huge. I mean, the Super Bowl was there and everything else. We just beat you with Canelo-Crawford. Yeah, it’s impressive.”

White was quick to clarify that professional wrestling isn’t his personal passion, but he respects the athleticism and entertainment value it brings.

“I’m not a fan. I don’t watch WWE. I don’t watch it. It’s not—so I’m into fighting, man. That’s what I do. You know how, when you go on Instagram and then you go on your search page, my whole search page is like street fights. That’s what I’m into. I am definitely—I respect the athleticism it takes. I told you [Logan Paul] when you first started doing it, I said, ‘man, you’re a hell of an athlete.’ You’re good. Yeah, it’s impressive to see what these guys do. It’s just not my thing. When I was younger, I liked it.”

Despite not being a fan of pro wrestling today, White praised Logan Paul for his success in WWE, calling him a natural athlete who’s made the transition seamlessly.