Daniel Garcia Sends Message To Adam Copeland Ahead Of Their Match On Dynamite

As previously reported by PWMania.com, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland is set to take on Daniel Garcia in a TNT Championship Eliminator Match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite, with the winner earning an opportunity to challenge Christian Cage for his TNT Championship down the line.

Garcia took to his official Twitter (X) account ahead of probably one of, if not the biggest match in his pro wrestling career and addressed the comments recently made by Copeland.

Garcia wrote, “Adam said that me going for the TNT title is taking food off his table.” “He’s done it all at the highest level for longer than I’ve even been alive.”

“You got a whole feast at your table, time for me to get bite. Let’s get it. DG for TNT 🔜”

You can check out Garcia’s post below.