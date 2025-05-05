Darby Allin Sets World Record With Kickflip At 20,958 Feet On Mount Everest

AEW star Darby Allin is making history far beyond the squared circle—this time by landing a skateboard kickflip at a staggering 20,958 feet while climbing Mount Everest.

Allin, who began his Everest expedition on April 8, 2025, shared a video update on Monday morning showcasing the gravity-defying moment. The footage captures the daredevil star successfully performing a clean kickflip at an altitude that eclipses most known skateboarding records.

While Guinness World Records currently lists the highest altitude skateboarding record at approximately 18,700 feet, Allin’s feat appears to set a new benchmark for the highest kickflip ever recorded—exceeding the previous altitude by more than 2,000 feet.

The climb is being guided by the team at Adventure Consultants, and according to recent updates, Allin is “doing great” as he continues his ascent. His Everest journey explains his absence from AEW programming throughout 2025.

A known thrill-seeker with a passion for pushing limits, Darby Allin continues to blend the worlds of extreme sports and professional wrestling like no one else.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Darby’s Everest adventure and all things AEW.