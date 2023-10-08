Date And Location For AEW Battle Of The Belts 8 Revealed

The date and location for the next installment of the AEW Battle of the Belts series have been confirmed.

The AEW special debuted in January 2022, following the debut of Rampage and Dynamite’s move to TBS. There was some speculation about the show’s future after AEW launched Collision, but the specials have continued.

According to PWInsider, the next special will air live from The FedExForum in Memphis on Saturday, October 21st at 10 PM Eastern on TNT in the United States following Collision that night.