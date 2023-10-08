Dax Harwood Reacts To FTR’s Tag Team Title Loss On AEW Collision

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR to win the AEW tag team titles on this week’s AEW Collision. Dax Harwood public statement via Twitter/X shortly after the match.

He wrote, “What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home.”

Reports suggest that Cash Wheeler has been injured. Fightful Select did make the following observation about the title change:

“We’re told FTR were in favor of the match going the way that it did, and the hope was that it could help make Collision feel special and different. There were some ears perked up regarding CMFTR [FTR’s trios name with CM Punk] being trademarked by Dax Harwood, but several sources pointed out that FTR could use the name outside of AEW or in New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

You can check out Harwood’s post below: