DDP Says LA Knight’s Late-Career Rise Reminds Him Of His Own

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke with Gambling.com about various topics, including the possibility of LA Knight defeating World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank.

DDP said, “I would love to see that. I would love to see that. Because LA and I – even though he started wrestling in his twenties, our careers took off in our forties. Do I believe that’s going to happen? I’m going to say yes, because I want it to be out in the universe for LA. And Roman – Roman’s Hulk, Roman’s Rock, Roman’s Cena. He’s that guy. If he did put LA Knight over, it wouldn’t hurt him at all. As a matter of fact, he’d be Randy Savage-ing him, which is what Randy did for me when he reached out.”

On the similarities between himself and Knight:

“You tell me, in 1997, April 6th, the day after my 41st birthday, that anybody thinks I’m going to beat Randy Savage. No one. But Randy did. Randy knew: ‘This guy has worked so hard. The people love him. I’m going to really make him blast off.’ And I’ll tell you, when I beat Randy Savage, it was more dramatic than even being the world champion. People acted different to me – the fans, everybody. It was like I stepped into a different dimension. And that’s what Roman would be doing if LA Knight does go over.”