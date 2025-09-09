DDP Urges Tony Khan To Bring Back Britt Baker Amid Rumors Of AEW Exit

In July 2025, reports surfaced that former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker was “actively seeking to part ways with AEW.” However, Fightful later disputed the claim, stating that sources close to the situation denied Baker was looking to leave the company.

Amid the speculation, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page took to Twitter/X this week with a direct message for AEW President Tony Khan, encouraging Baker’s return:

“Yo Tony, when are you bringing back Britt Baker? Rumor has it she’s been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She’s ready and so are the fans. 👊💎”

Britt Baker has not wrestled for AEW since the November 13, 2024 edition of Dynamite.