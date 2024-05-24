Dominik Mysterio Recalls Skipping Family Dinner With Rey After WrestleMania 39 To Keep Kayfabe

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he skipped his family dinner with his dad and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio after WrestleMania 39 to keep kayfabe.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I just beat the f**k out of him. I wasn’t going to dinner with him. So I had a street hot dog and spent the night in my hotel. I was raised on that old-school love of the business. That’s a big part of our family dynamic. We have a lot of respect for the Mysterio name and this sport. I’m carrying lineage, my family, and history on my shoulders. My six godfathers, who are all legends, I’m not going to let them down.”

On being part of the Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio feud:

“Not everyone can say they worked with Eddie. I hear people say, ‘My dream match would be Eddie Guerrero.’ s**t, mine too. Looking back, just sharing the ring with him, it’s an honor. Eddie helped plant the seed in 2005 that this was what I was going to do.” “I’m very blessed to have known him, and I am always grateful to keep his memory alive.”