Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In: Texas

AEW is scheduled to host its All In: Texas pay-per-view event on Saturday, July 12th, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Early betting odds have been released for two significant matches: the AEW World Championship and the AEW Women’s World Championship. “Hangman” Adam Page is favored to defeat Jon Moxley and become the new AEW World Champion, while Mercedes Moné is favored to win against “Timeless” Toni Storm and claim the AEW Women’s World Championship.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) +170 (17/10) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page -250 (2/5)

Note: Odds give Page a 71.4% likelihood of winning the belt.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) +110 (11/10) vs. AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné -150 (2/3)

Note: Odds give Mone a 60% likelihood of winning the belt.