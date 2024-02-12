Eddie Kingston Challenges Bryan Danielson To Stipulation Match At AEW Revolution

This past Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston take part in a backstage interview segment with Lexy Nair. During the segment, Kingston issued a challenge to Blackpool Combat Club member “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson for a singles match to take place at Revolution.

Kingston also said that the one-on-one matchup between himself and Danielson will have a stipulation, where if he ends up beating The American Dragon at Revolution, Danielson has to shake his hand and pretend he respects Kingston as he knows Danielson has no respect for him.

Already announced for Revolution on Sunday, March 3 from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina are AEW World Champion Samoa Joe vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship, AEW International Champion “Freshly” Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship and AEW World Tag Team Champions “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.