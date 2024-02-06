Eric Bischoff Believes Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Will Not Grow AEW’s Audience

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes AEW President Tony Khan’s big announcement on Wednesday’s Dynamite will not grow the company’s audience.

Bischoff said, “And just like everything else that we’ve seen out of AEW, a week later, it won’t matter. Because it’s not going to grow the audience and all of this hype and all the anticipation of the big super surprise or whatever it is. When it’s all said and done. All three of Tony’s shows combined won’t equal one Monday Night Raw writing.”

He also talked about how AEW needs to make a big change.

“I’m sorry. I just can’t take anything AEW seriously right now unless there’s a big change, like we were talking about earlier, and creative. It just is what it is. Nothing’s gonna change. It’s the audience’s continuing to deteriorate. Their live event gates are continuing to deteriorate. They’re having a hard time putting 3000 people in a live dynamite. Having a hard time finding 3000 people willing to go on a two-for-one basis. Come on. It is what it is. And I know you have a different relationship there. Aaron, you’re a kinder, gentler person than I am, just by nature. I’m just like, I see it. I can’t take anything they do or say seriously, including the big announcement.”

