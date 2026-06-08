Eric Bischoff Calls The Bloodline Wrestling’s Greatest Storyline Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has offered high praise for The Bloodline saga, going so far as to call it the greatest storyline ever produced in professional wrestling.

Speaking on his podcast, the former WCW Executive Vice President reflected on the impact of the multi-year WWE storyline centered around Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the extended Anoa’i family, arguing that no other wrestling narrative compares when it comes to storytelling quality.

“I think the Bloodline storyline is absolutely the best storyline that’s ever been written and produced in this industry. Nothing’s even close. That doesn’t mean it’ll have the same impact on the industry as the nWo did for a lot of other reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of the story.”

While Bischoff praised The Bloodline’s storytelling, he was careful to distinguish between the quality of a storyline and its broader influence on the wrestling business. As the architect behind the iconic nWo angle that helped fuel WCW’s rise during the Monday Night Wars, Bischoff noted that industry impact and storytelling excellence are not necessarily the same thing.

The Hall of Famer also discussed WWE’s efforts to refresh and evolve The Bloodline story in 2026, addressing whether the latest chapter can thrive under WWE’s current corporate structure following the formation of TKO Group Holdings.

Despite concerns some fans have raised about WWE’s creative direction in the TKO era, Bischoff remains optimistic that the company will find its footing and continue delivering compelling stories.

“I do think that WWE will get through this hump with TKO. I think creative will settle into a rhythm and things will be just fine. And if I’m right, the Bloodline could be really, really good, and we’ll be talking about what a success it is. If it’s not—if they can’t kind of get where they need to be creatively and corporately—then yeah, it might be a miss. We’ll see.”

The Bloodline storyline has been widely praised by fans and industry figures alike for its long-term storytelling, character development, and emotional investment. Since Roman Reigns’ transformation into the Tribal Chief in 2020, the saga has become one of the defining narratives of WWE’s modern era and has played a major role in elevating multiple stars throughout the company.

Whether the latest iteration of the story reaches the heights of previous chapters remains to be seen, but Bischoff clearly believes the foundation is in place for WWE to continue building on one of the most successful storylines in company history.

For now, the wrestling world will be watching closely to see if the next phase of The Bloodline can live up to the lofty standard that Bischoff believes has already secured its place at the top of wrestling’s storytelling hierarchy.