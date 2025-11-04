Eric Bischoff Reflects On Hulk Hogan’s Brief “Dark Side” Persona In 1995

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “83 Weeks.” One of the subjects he covered was the late, great Hulk Hogan’s brief “dark side” persona from late 1995 and whether Hogan was considering this period when he agreed to turn heel.

Bischoff said, “Maybe. I never thought about it till you just laid it out that way, but maybe. And I don’t remember any discussion, it’s like he showed up wearing all black. ‘What? I just saw him backstage. He was wearing his jeans and his cut-off T-shirt. It was red, it was yellow and he had red shoes on. He looked like a rodeo clown, but a big, strong one.’ ‘No, he just went on his black stuff.’ ‘What? I don’t — ‘And Jimmy too.’ I mean, wow.”

On why he thinks Hogan did it:

“So I don’t remember how or why that happened or why it just disappeared. I could have — here’s my guess. Hulk is getting a little, he’s feeling it out. He’s getting a sense that maybe it’s time to do something. And he just decided he was going to go out there, and throw a little chum in the water and see what happens. I would put a lot of money on that. Because there was no creative end game discussed. Like, I didn’t even know it was going to happen. So that’s my guess.”

