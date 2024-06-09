“Filthy” Tom Lawlor Invites Bryan Danielson To Compete In An MMA Fight

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently appeared on an episode of The Hull Show and talked about a number of topics including how he wanted to get into a legitimate fight before he dies or something happens that he ends up regretting it and being said about it.

Danielson said, “The physicality, sometimes you get into a legit beef out there. That’s fun too. I said this to somebody not too long ago. If I die and I don’t get into another legitimate fight, I think I’m going to be a little bit sad.”

“I don’t want to go out and fight all the time or anything like that, but if I die and don’t get into another fight, I think there is going to be a part of me that is a little bit sad by that. There is something innate in humanity. We like to wrestle. Wrestle for play or whatever it is. That is part of who we are as humans.”

Top Indie wrestling star and former UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor took to his official Twitter (X) account and responded to Danielson by writing, “As another man willing to get in to a legitimate fight, I hereby challenge Bryan Danielson to a mixed martial arts fight. Let’s have some fun!”

