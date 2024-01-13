Final Line-Up For Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW’s latest big show in the United States takes place in San Jose, California tonight. The Battle in the Valley event will air on Triller at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

The main event will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay. Matt Riddle will make his promotional debut on this show, teaming up with a mystery partner to face Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston of AEW will also compete.

Here is the final card:

Main Event

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

No DQ Match

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

AEW Continental Crown Match

Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Gabe Kidd

Tag Team Match

Matt Riddle & a mystery partner vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match

Giulia vs. Trish Adora

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match

Hikuleo & El Phantasmo defend against Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin

Singles Match

David Finlay vs. TJP

Tag Team Match

Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Tom Lawor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Kickoff Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van

Kickoff Match

Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy