Final Line-Up For Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW’s latest big show in the United States takes place in San Jose, California tonight. The Battle in the Valley event will air on Triller at 10 p.m. Eastern time.
The main event will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay. Matt Riddle will make his promotional debut on this show, teaming up with a mystery partner to face Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK.
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston of AEW will also compete.
Here is the final card:
Main Event
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
No DQ Match
Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi
AEW Continental Crown Match
Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Gabe Kidd
Tag Team Match
Matt Riddle & a mystery partner vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito
NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match
Giulia vs. Trish Adora
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match
Hikuleo & El Phantasmo defend against Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin
Singles Match
David Finlay vs. TJP
Tag Team Match
Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Tom Lawor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Kickoff Match
Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van
Kickoff Match
Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy