Former AEW Star Returns To The Company With A Behind-The-Scenes Role

Many fans will be pleased that AEW and Tony Khan are bringing back a well-known name to the promotion.

That star is QT Marshall, who left the company in December after deciding he wanted to wrestle rather than work behind the scenes in the front office and as a trainer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there were issues with the product and Marshall’s beliefs about what it should be, as he believed it should take a more entertainment-oriented approach to wrestling, as opposed to Khan’s belief that great wrestling matches tell stories.

There was also the situation in which CM Punk reportedly did not want Marshall to be a part of Collision and did not see QTV as a productive part of Powerhouse Hobbs’ presentation, so it was nixed, which Khan blamed, causing a rift in their relationship, as Marshall felt there was a lack of transparency as to why the segments were cut. Marshall was popular among those in AEW.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Marshall will return as Vice President of Creative and Talent. He is not expected to return as an in-ring talent and has yet to return officially. He’ll also be able to wrestle outside of the AEW.