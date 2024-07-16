Former WWE Diva Posts Image Of Donald Trump And Jesus Christ; Chavo Guerrero Responds

On Saturday, a shooting occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania for 2024 US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump was said not to have been seriously injured, but two people, including the shooter, were killed.

Candice Michelle, a former WWE Diva, shared artwork of Trump and Jesus Christ with the following message.

God is my president! I thank him for keeping @realdonaldtrump safe and send my prayers to him and his family for a speedy recovery! My prayers to the family of the innocent bystander who lost his life standing up for his values and the other people who were seriously injured! I pray for everyone in attendance and those around the world who will also experience an Emotional trauma from seeing this and for the state of our country that this was even possible to happen. I pray for those who will be triggered with fear and division and see that there’s only one way. God protects the greater GOOD of this world and takes home the ones he really needs! Let us be united and in God we trust. One nation! American! #Fight”

Chavo commented on the artwork by writing, “This is a weird picture.”

Here was Candice’s response:

“I guess that’s how you look at it. It’s beautiful to me.”