Former WWE Star Gable Steveson Signs UFC Contract

According to ESPN, former WWE star Gable Steveson has signed a deal to compete in the UFC, with his first fight likely scheduled for this summer. The announcement was made during UFC 327 this past Saturday, confirming that the U.S. Olympic gold medalist has officially joined the organization.

The report also indicated that Steveson is expected to make his UFC debut at the company’s International Fight Week event in July, which will be held in Las Vegas.

Steveson previously wrestled with WWE but was released from the company in May 2024. Following his departure, he briefly pursued a career in professional football before transitioning to mixed martial arts (MMA). He made his MMA debut at LFA 217 in September of last year and currently holds an undefeated record of 3-0.

Stevenson won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition to his LFA 217 fight, he secured victories at Anthony Pettis FC 21 in November of last year and at Mexico Fight League 3 on February 19 of this year. Steveson also signed a multi-match deal with American Freestyle in March and is set to make his debut at RAF 9.