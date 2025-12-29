Francesco Akira Shares Update On Major Injury

On August 25th, NJPW announced that Francesco Akira had sustained a right wrist fracture during his match at RevPro’s 13th anniversary show on August 22nd.

Due to this injury, Akira has been out of action for the latter half of the year. He has since provided an update on his recovery.

In a blog post on NJPW’s website, Akira described the injury as the most significant of his career but noted that it is improving. He expressed uncertainty about when he will be able to return to the ring, but affirmed his commitment to fighting with everything he has and making up for every lost day.

Akira said, “Until May, things were going incredibly well, and I came so close to reaching the BOSJ finals. But then I fractured my wrist, and everything came to a halt.

I know injuries are part of being a pro wrestler. But this was the biggest injury of my career, and I don’t think I was mentally prepared for it.

Now, my mindset is positive, and my wrist is feeling much better. I still don’t know when my return will be, but I promise you one thing.

Next year, I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.

I will make up for every lost day. 100% won’t be enough. I’ll give 200% and achieve my goals no matter what!

Thank you so much for all your support this year.

See you again next year!”

Akira is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside TJP and is currently a member of United Empire.