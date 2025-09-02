Francesco Akira Undergoes Successful Wrist Surgery

PWMania.com previously reported that NJPW announced Francesco Akira has suffered a fracture in his right wrist and will be sidelined from in-ring action due to the need for surgery.

Recently, Akira underwent surgery to repair his wrist fracture. He took to his Twitter (X) account to share a photo from his hospital bed, confirming that the surgery was a success.

Akira wrote, “I had surgery last Friday, and it went smoothly. It was really painful, but from now on, I’ll focus on recovering little by little and come back even stronger!

Thank you for your support!”