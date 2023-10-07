Frustration In AEW Following WBD’s Audio And Listing Issues

All Elite Wrestling saw a decrease in viewership for last Wednesday night’s post-WrestleDream episode of Dynamite and it was due to TBS and the channel’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery listing the show’s airing at 4PM ET instead of the regular 8PM ET schedule and the show’s broadcast having severe audio issues.

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of frustration backstage in AEW as the company tends to get blamed for such screwups, especially the audio issues, but one source from Warner Bros. Discovery told the publication that the errors, most notably the incorrect listing of the show, was on them and they are inexcusable.

The same source also told Fightful that they felt bad that this happened to All Elite Wrestling.