Gia Miller Opens Up About Potential Future In Wrestling

TNA Wrestling personality Gia Miller appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her feelings about her match with Tessa Blanchard at Bound For Glory.

Miller said, “I’m a little conflicted because it’s very exciting. It’s bound for glory, it’s the biggest show of the year, the biggest stage for TNA Wrestling and it’s so exciting. Never in a million years did I think I would be having a match at Bound For Glory, but here we are and that’s really exciting. It’s just that it has to be with somebody that I cannot freaking stand. I would’ve loved for it to been where somebody needed a friend or needed some help or maybe I even became a wrestler, you never know what the future holds. I don’t like bullies.”

On the possibility of wrestling in more matches after her bout at Bound For Glory:

“Well, I’ll give you another Shonda special. She has called me a gill of all trades my entire life and that will not change. I will always have a hand in every pot I can, so we’ll see. Only time will tell what happens after this match but that’s what I got to focus on first and foremost.”

