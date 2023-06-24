Hiroshi Tanahashi Reveals Old School Mentality About Dealing With Injuries

Hiroshi Tanahashi will face MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in one of the main events at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Before that, he’ll face Swerve Strickland on Collision’s second episode tonight.

He spoke with Mirashiru by Dai-ichi Life on dealing with injuries and when he visits a doctor about it before of the bouts. He stated that unless something is torn, he will simply tape up the bothersome ailment himself.

He said, “I think it (consulting a doctor) depends on whether the ligament is torn or not. If the ligament is just stretched, then I tape it myself. That’s how I deal with it.”