How Fans Can Make Wrestling Event Nights More Interactive

Wrestling offers edge-of-your-seat action, but if you’re hosting an event night, you want more than just what’s on the screen. With in-person tickets to live events getting more expensive across the board, and then gas prices and everything else going up, it’s perfectly normal to need to spend event nights at home.

Normal, however, doesn’t mean it needs to be boring.

With this guide, every fan can make each event matchup more interactive and heaps more exciting. Whether it’s just you at home, or if you’re hosting a watch-party, this guide will help you get the most out of the next (and every) wrestling match from here on out:

Hype Up With Your Own Pre-Show

Pre-show events are meant to build hype for viewers at home, so use them. Watch your favorite pre-show (and remember, this could be from an independent fan channel on YouTube), get the snacks and drinks together, and put on some pumping music.

You can even get into the zone of competition by playing games yourself. You have a massive mix of options, ranging from licensed wrestling games like WWE 2K26 all the way to live poker and other casino games on platforms like Kanuuna.com.

Online casino games, in particular, can be the perfect ticket to help you have fun and hype yourself up if you are also someone who enjoys betting on match-up outcomes, as it gives you a fun outlet to enjoy your time in the lead-up to the match.

Build Up The Snacks

You’ll also want to prep match night snacks and other foods/drinks in advance. Going all out and doing something special makes the event feel bigger than just watching an hour on your television. This is true regardless of whether you’re watching alone or with friends. Go big, get creative, and have a blast watching great TV while enjoying some spectacular tastes.

Create a Bingo-Card for Non-Fans

If you want to get your friends and family who aren’t necessarily into WWE or wrestling in general into the match with you, print a fun little bingo card for them. Fans just like you have created free-to-print WWE Bingo cards that range from general tropes and fan favorites like “Hit with a chair” and “stare-down” all the way to match-specific ones designed specifically with the wrestlers and the current story in mind.

Bingo cards encourage everyone to pay attention more, add some fun, easy competition to your watch experience, and can be a great way to get newcomers to the sport in on the action.

Alternatively, you can do live prediction contests or even make it into a drinking game by assigning each of your friends a signature move or phrase that they have to drink to whenever it happens on screen.

Think Outside the Living Room

You have so many more options to watch and enjoy match nights than just your living room. If you want to make the experience more of a party, get a projector and pop the match up against your exterior wall (or projector sheet). You can then host a fan zone right in your own home, complete with outdoor games like darts, drinks, and good food to be had.

If you don’t have your own backyard, don’t worry. Search up and see if any sports bar is hosting a big match event night, and head down with your friends. The biggest downside to watching a wrestling match on a screen rather than in person is the lack of atmosphere. Build that atmosphere back up by going with fans to meet with other fans in a dedicated fan zone.